Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 44,446 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,997 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Tripadvisor worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.2% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 20.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,352 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

