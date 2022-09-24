Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Universal Display worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 287.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.
OLED stock opened at $97.59 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $95.65 and a 1 year high of $193.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.
