Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.72.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -51.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,232,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,727,000 after purchasing an additional 513,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 248,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 62,735 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.