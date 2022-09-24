Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $5.66 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $26.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.29). As a group, research analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

