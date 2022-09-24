Jung Jennifer Fall Sells 37,207 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jung Jennifer Fall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Jung Jennifer Fall sold 814 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $16,800.96.
Funko Trading Down 2.1 %
FNKO opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FNKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.
Institutional Trading of Funko
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Funko by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
