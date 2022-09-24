Jung Jennifer Fall Sells 37,207 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jung Jennifer Fall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Funko alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Jung Jennifer Fall sold 814 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $16,800.96.

Funko Trading Down 2.1 %

FNKO opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Funko by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.