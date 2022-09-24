Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.50.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI opened at $142.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.96. Masimo has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $242,537,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $146,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Masimo by 1,864.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,982,000 after acquiring an additional 508,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Masimo by 19,378.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 303,471 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

