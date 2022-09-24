Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at KeyCorp

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGR. Mizuho increased their price target on Avangrid from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Avangrid Price Performance

AGR stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $53.95.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 385.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

