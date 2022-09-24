Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of AVA stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.44%.

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1,438.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 913.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

