Insider Buying: Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) CEO Purchases 602,409 Shares of Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) CEO Gregory A. Beard bought 602,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $999,998.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,998.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance
Shares of SDIG opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 56.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 960,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 345,540 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at $82,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 103.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $7,402,000. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
See Also
