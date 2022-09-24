Insider Buying: Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) CEO Purchases 602,409 Shares of Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) CEO Gregory A. Beard bought 602,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $999,998.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,998.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SDIG opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SDIG shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 56.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 960,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 345,540 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at $82,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 103.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $7,402,000. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

