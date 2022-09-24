Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DLR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.71.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $103.34 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average of $132.41.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 107.02%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.