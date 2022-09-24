Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) EVP Sells $1,347,500.00 in Stock

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:EQC opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -364.95 and a beta of 0.22. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQC. StockNews.com lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

