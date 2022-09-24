Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FOX were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in FOX by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in FOX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in FOX by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

FOX Trading Down 1.2 %

FOXA opened at $31.71 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.