Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Now Covered by Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

