Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Now Covered by Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.
QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
QSR stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.