Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

