StockNews.com Upgrades Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) to Buy

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OXM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.45. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.54.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,025,000 after acquiring an additional 253,479 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,897,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 88,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

