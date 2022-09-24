Bank of America Cuts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $62.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Olin to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Olin Price Performance

OLN opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Olin Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.41%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,827,000 after acquiring an additional 472,527 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Olin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,017,000 after buying an additional 58,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Olin by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after buying an additional 1,193,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

