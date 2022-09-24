Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 400 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

Insider Activity

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $202.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $223.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.