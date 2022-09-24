Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,093,000 after purchasing an additional 929,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 884,079 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $36,246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $29,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9,937.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 326,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after purchasing an additional 322,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

