Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) Downgraded to Market Perform at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital cut shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Renovacor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Renovacor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Renovacor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.
Renovacor Stock Down 5.4 %
RCOR stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Renovacor has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61.
Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).
