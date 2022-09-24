J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 96,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 13,711,761 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,560,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,604,000 after purchasing an additional 115,392 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $45.75 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44.

