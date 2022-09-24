Boqii (NYSE:BQ) & Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Financial Contrast

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Boqii shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Boqii alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and Rent the Runway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -9.06% -49.41% -12.66% Rent the Runway -76.30% -293.74% -37.01%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rent the Runway 0 2 9 0 2.82

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Boqii and Rent the Runway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Boqii presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,933.90%. Rent the Runway has a consensus target price of $8.91, suggesting a potential upside of 274.33%. Given Boqii’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boqii is more favorable than Rent the Runway.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boqii and Rent the Runway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $187.15 million 0.10 -$20.25 million ($0.90) -1.31 Rent the Runway $203.30 million 0.75 -$211.80 million ($8.54) -0.28

Boqii has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rent the Runway. Boqii is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rent the Runway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boqii beats Rent the Runway on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boqii

(Get Rating)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.