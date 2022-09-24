J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $43,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.34% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,889,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.66. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $84.16.

