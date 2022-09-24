Head to Head Analysis: Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) vs. Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Orthofix Medical and Globus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globus Medical 0 1 8 0 2.89

Orthofix Medical currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.23%. Globus Medical has a consensus price target of $77.36, indicating a potential upside of 32.72%. Given Orthofix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

99.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Globus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Globus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $464.48 million 0.86 -$38.38 million ($1.86) -10.74 Globus Medical $958.10 million 6.05 $149.19 million $1.49 39.12

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Orthofix Medical. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -8.00% 1.90% 1.38% Globus Medical 15.91% 11.81% 10.54%

Summary

Globus Medical beats Orthofix Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and a portfolio of products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions, as well as markets regenerative non-tissue biologic solutions derived from synthetic materials. The Global Orthopedics segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products that are used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.