INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) versus Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Critical Review

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for INVO Bioscience and Glaukos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67 Glaukos 1 4 4 0 2.33

INVO Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 132.15%. Glaukos has a consensus price target of $57.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.86%. Given INVO Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than Glaukos.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

INVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.8% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Glaukos shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Glaukos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Glaukos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $4.16 million 3.15 -$6.66 million N/A N/A Glaukos $294.01 million 8.11 -$49.59 million ($1.19) -42.34

INVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glaukos.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -222.62% -165.97% -92.06% Glaukos -19.35% -13.82% -7.73%

Summary

Glaukos beats INVO Bioscience on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite, a three stents product that is designed for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

