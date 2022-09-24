J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 64,408 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,408 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of United Rentals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI opened at $263.37 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

