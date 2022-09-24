SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

