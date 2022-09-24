Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) & Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Critical Contrast

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Palisade Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $400,000.00 13.08 -$39.47 million ($13.52) -0.13 Palisade Bio $10,000.00 249.65 -$26.62 million $0.78 0.15

Palisade Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brickell Biotech. Brickell Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palisade Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -643.48% -156.10% -128.23% Palisade Bio N/A -121.31% -54.75%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brickell Biotech and Palisade Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 1 2 0 2.67 Palisade Bio 0 1 1 0 2.50

Brickell Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,845.05%. Palisade Bio has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,282.12%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Palisade Bio beats Brickell Biotech on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brickell Biotech

(Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Palisade Bio

(Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor that is intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress resulting from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, or due to surgery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.