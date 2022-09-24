Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPRQF. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

