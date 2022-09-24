Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $18.52 on Friday. Enovix has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,133,134.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,133,134.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,614,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,466,550. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.