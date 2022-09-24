Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Upgraded to Buy by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRLXF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Boralex to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boralex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.54.

Boralex Price Performance

Boralex stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

