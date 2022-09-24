Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DLHTF. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DLHTF stock opened at 2.07 on Friday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 12-month low of 2.07 and a 12-month high of 4.75.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.