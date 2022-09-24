Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Neoen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Neoen alerts:

Neoen Price Performance

Shares of NOSPF stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92. Neoen has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $45.50.

About Neoen

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.