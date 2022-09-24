Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

VEOEY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veolia Environnement from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

VEOEY opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Veolia Environnement Cuts Dividend

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.8178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 7.37%.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

