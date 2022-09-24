Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$161.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$169.00 price target (down previously from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a C$167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$155.68.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNR stock opened at C$150.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21. The firm has a market cap of C$102.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.74. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$137.26 and a 12-month high of C$171.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$157.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$153.90.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8700005 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total value of C$203,749.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,391,978.55.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

