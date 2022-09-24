IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $192.59

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $192.59 and last traded at $193.57, with a volume of 2945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after buying an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 611,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,310,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

