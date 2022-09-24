PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.55

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.55 and last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 1593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic's quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

