Prudential (LON:PRU) Given New GBX 1,450 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($19.09) price target on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,576 ($19.04) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,654.18 ($19.99).

LON PRU opened at GBX 927.80 ($11.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £25.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,319.50. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 877.20 ($10.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,519 ($18.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 961.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,002.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

