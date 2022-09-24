Strix Group’s (KETL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 245 ($2.96) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 353 ($4.27).

LON KETL opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.40) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 152.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 183.05. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 113 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 370 ($4.47). The company has a market capitalization of £241.01 million and a PE ratio of 1,162.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

