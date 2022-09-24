Relx (LON:REL) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,825 ($34.13) price objective on Relx in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on Relx in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) target price on Relx in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) target price on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) target price on Relx in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,554.38 ($30.86).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,182 ($26.37) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,328.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,300.19. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £41.88 billion and a PE ratio of 2,693.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

