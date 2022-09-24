ScS Group (LON:SCS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of ScS Group (LON:SCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

ScS Group Stock Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.56) on Friday. ScS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 129.50 ($1.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 281 ($3.40). The stock has a market cap of £47.03 million and a PE ratio of 2,640.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 149.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.19.

Get ScS Group alerts:

About ScS Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.