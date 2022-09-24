ScS Group (LON:SCS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of ScS Group (LON:SCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
ScS Group Stock Performance
Shares of SCS stock opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.56) on Friday. ScS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 129.50 ($1.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 281 ($3.40). The stock has a market cap of £47.03 million and a PE ratio of 2,640.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 149.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.19.
About ScS Group
