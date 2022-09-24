LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target Cut to GBX 225 by Analysts at Barclays

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LondonMetric Property to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 277.17 ($3.35).

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 178.50 ($2.16) on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 172.10 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 232.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 228.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 245.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

