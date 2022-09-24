Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on the stock.

Speedy Hire Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SDY opened at GBX 38.60 ($0.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97. Speedy Hire has a one year low of GBX 37.50 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 71.90 ($0.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £190.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 965.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($19,333.01). In other Speedy Hire news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($19,333.01). Also, insider David N. C. Garman acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($129,893.67).

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

