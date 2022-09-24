LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €780.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($795.92) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($724.49) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €840.00 ($857.14) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €603.20 ($615.51) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €660.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €621.19. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($265.87).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

