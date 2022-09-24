PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday.
PZ Cussons Stock Performance
PZC opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.42) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £859.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,227.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. PZ Cussons has a 1-year low of GBX 177.80 ($2.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 230.06 ($2.78). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 202.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 200.52.
PZ Cussons Increases Dividend
PZ Cussons Company Profile
PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.