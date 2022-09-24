PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

PZC opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.42) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £859.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,227.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. PZ Cussons has a 1-year low of GBX 177.80 ($2.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 230.06 ($2.78). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 202.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 200.52.

PZ Cussons Increases Dividend

PZ Cussons Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is 67.67%.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

