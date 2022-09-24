Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($30.10) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

DTE opened at €18.32 ($18.69) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($18.50). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.19.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

