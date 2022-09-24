Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €400.00 ($408.16) price target on Hypoport in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €325.00 ($331.63) price objective on Hypoport in a report on Friday.
Hypoport Trading Down 46.0 %
ETR HYQ opened at €79.25 ($80.87) on Friday. Hypoport has a 12 month low of €168.00 ($171.43) and a 12 month high of €601.50 ($613.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €200.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €250.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.55 million and a PE ratio of 25.60.
About Hypoport
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
