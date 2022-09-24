Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €400.00 ($408.16) price target on Hypoport in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €325.00 ($331.63) price objective on Hypoport in a report on Friday.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Hypoport Trading Down 46.0 %

ETR HYQ opened at €79.25 ($80.87) on Friday. Hypoport has a 12 month low of €168.00 ($171.43) and a 12 month high of €601.50 ($613.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €200.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €250.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.55 million and a PE ratio of 25.60.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.