SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Cut to GBX 985 by Analysts at Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 985 ($11.90) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital upgraded SEGRO to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,304.78 ($15.77).

SEGRO Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 768.80 ($9.29) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 751.80 ($9.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,508 ($18.22). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 987.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,110.94.

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at SEGRO

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £198,657.32 ($240,040.26).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

