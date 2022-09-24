MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Price Target Increased to GBX 710 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MJ Gleeson Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 486 ($5.87) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £283.37 million and a P/E ratio of 810.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 4.80. MJ Gleeson has a one year low of GBX 433 ($5.23) and a one year high of GBX 862.22 ($10.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 496 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 549.82.
MJ Gleeson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $6.00. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
MJ Gleeson Company Profile
MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.
Featured Stories
