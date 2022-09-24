Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Given New GBX 100 Price Target at Barclays

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital raised shares of Tritax EuroBox to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax EuroBox presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 152.50 ($1.84).

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

Tritax EuroBox Price Performance

EBOX stock opened at GBX 67.60 ($0.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £285.76 million and a PE ratio of 267.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. Tritax EuroBox has a 12 month low of GBX 67.50 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 118.60 ($1.43). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.66.

Tritax EuroBox Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

In other Tritax EuroBox news, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 2,646 shares of Tritax EuroBox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,354.94 ($2,845.51). In other news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 2,646 shares of Tritax EuroBox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,354.94 ($2,845.51). Also, insider Robert Orr acquired 113,131 shares of Tritax EuroBox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £98,423.97 ($118,926.98).

About Tritax EuroBox

(Get Rating)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.