Julie Papanek Grant Sells 613,603 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2022

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $11,382,335.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,464,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,012,783.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 19th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 76,725 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,578,233.25.
  • On Thursday, September 15th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $1,171,770.85.
  • On Tuesday, September 13th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $2,138,586.80.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $18.29 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAWN shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

