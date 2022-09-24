Julie Papanek Grant Sells 613,603 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $11,382,335.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,464,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,012,783.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 76,725 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,578,233.25.

On Thursday, September 15th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $1,171,770.85.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $2,138,586.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $18.29 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAWN shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

